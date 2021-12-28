news, local-news,

Police are calling for help from the community in the search for a woman who went missing in the Hunter this week. The woman, named Lynette, was last seen at Millers Forest near Maitland on Monday morning. Police said Lynette may be driving her 2018 model silver Suzuki Vitara with NSW registration plates - LR445. She was last seen wearing a red and white sleeveless dress and sandals. She is 74 years old, 160cm tall, slim build, short grey hair, with a tanned complexion. Police said there were serious concerns for Lynette's welfare. If you see Lynette or her car please call Raymond Terrace Police on 49837599, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/cb121287-f3ac-4129-b4ad-341bcd1a3bfe.jpg/r0_28_366_235_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg