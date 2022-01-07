news, local-news,

TWO-TIME Melbourne Cup runner Mustajeer returns to the track this weekend following an extended spell, but Newcastle trainer Kris Lees says there's "no great expectations" first up. The nine-year-old gelding, owned by Australian Bloodstock, will resume in the listed XXXX January Cup (2000 metres) at Rosehill on Saturday. Mustajeer trialed at Wyong last month after most recently racing on March 21, having been sidelined with a suspensory ligament injury for most of 2021. "He's coming back from injury and it's been a long time off so there's no great expectations being first up," Lees told the Newcastle Herald. "We just want him to have a good day out, show a bit of desire to be there and then see where he's at." Mustajeer joined Lees from Great Britain for the 2019 spring carnival, which included the first of two consecutive Caulfield and Melbourne cup appearances. He has recorded one win and two placings from 14 starts in Australia - taking out the listed Parramatta Cup (1900m) in 2020 before finishing second in both the group 3 Sky High (2000m) and group 1 Tancred (2400m) during the same autumn carnival in Sydney. Mustajeer starts as the top weight in the state capital on Saturday. Josh Parr will carry 59 kilograms and they launch from barrier two. Lees' second runner at Rosehill finds himself at the opposite end of a preparation, finishing an excellent run of form in the Petaluma Handicap (1400m). Five-year-old Darleb arrives off the back of three straight wins - two on the Sunshine Coast before clinching the Summer Provincial Series (1600m) final at Newcastle on December 18. "He can't be going any better and certainly deserves his spot in Sydney Saturday grade," Lees said. "He turned his form around [in Queensland], came back and won again. It's all positive so far with him. This will probably be the last run for this prep." However, Lees did the widest draw in barrier nine was a "tricky gate" but with a "little bit of rain around" the race remained "pretty open". Miracle Day was originally listed for Randwick on Saturday, but Lees instead opted for the Schweppes Sprint (1100m) at Canterbury on Friday night. It was a similar scenario for Always On Show, with Lees picking the Precise Fire Handicap (1900m) at Canterbury on Friday night over the Gold Coast program. Miss In Charge will race on the Gold Coast on Saturday, featuring in the Magic Millions Rising Stars 3YO And 4YO Fillies And Mares Class 4 Plate (1300m). "Up in grade but a nice filly. She got here in good order and will run well," Lees said. In terms of qualifying for next weekend's Magic Millions meeting at the same track, Lees reckons Miss In Charge "needs to win for both prizemoney and to even consider it anyway". Lees said dual nomination Animate, entered at Canterbury on Friday night, would "probably run" on Magic Millions day.

