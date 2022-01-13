community,

AS MUCH of the nation stands helplessly at supermarket fridges - staring at the empty shelves where their meat should be, pining for a taste of that pre-packaged protein - local butchers are proving their worth more than ever. Rather than having produce trucked in from afar, leaving themselves exposed to supply chain issues, many butchers across Newcastle source their meat from "local farmers, local processors and local families". "We provide the same delivery and service as the big supermarket chains but don't dictate to the customer what they can buy," owner of The Butchery on Brunker, Rob Owen said. "It's time to showcase our quality and the fresh produce that drives small business. "We know the people that are growing our product and we know the people who come into our shop." Mr Owen said his business has maintained "a consistent supply" as the shelves of chain-stores begin to empty, with Coles forced to introduce product limits on chicken, mince and sausages. "The big boys are faced with a range of issues but we use consistent suppliers who have worked extra hard over the last week or two to keep our supply available." Rod Sellers, of Sellers Quality Meats in Merewether, often sources his own produce. "I head to the Singleton sales, pick out my own cattle and my processing is done locally," Mr Sellers said. "People are starting to be pushed away from the supermarket environment because of COVID. "They are opening their eyes outside of the normal focus and seeing the value of local produce, not just when it comes to meat." Mr Sellers has worked in the industry since 1976, won multiple awards for his meat and sausages and is now on the national Australian Meat Industry Council, serving as the NSW chair. Sellers Quality Meats is currently looking to employ two qualified butchers full time. But Mr Sellers said the industry is facing dire staff shortages and there seems to be no incentive for young people to start a butcher's trade. "Over the last 30 years the meat industry - especially in abattoirs - has been reliant on workers coming from overseas," he said. "This is obviously an issue during COVID and there aren't many people in Australia that want to enter this trade." According to Mr Sellers, a lack of TAFE funding and adequate training is depleting the workforce. He admits that being a butcher is hard work, but also says it's rewarding. "The industry is very strong at the moment. There's a lot to learn but if you're interested in food and take pride in making quality products then it's worth getting into," he said. "Producers, like butchers and bakers, are such an important part of communities and people are again seeing the value in supporting local." IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/127686685/e3ec91e9-ff3e-4302-8f50-1319faf35c59.jpg/r3_425_5015_3257_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg