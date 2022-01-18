news, local-news,

WHILE it may be a small gesture, community organisations are "eternally grateful" to local members who are donating their rapid antigen tests (RATs). Last week, as much of the state was searching high and low for increasingly elusive and expensive RATs, the NSW government announced it would be sending 20 testing kits each to 98 electorate offices. "I'm an MP. I can afford these tests for me and my staff and more importantly I have the ability to drive around to chemists and find available tests," Charlestown MP Jodie Harrison said. "There are people out there dealing with this pandemic on a minute to minute basis that may not have easy access to these tests but need them the most. "When rapid antigen tests are in such short supply and so expensive, the most vulnerable people in our society get hit the hardest." Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp said he didn't "want or ask for" the free tests and was "as surprised as everyone else" upon finding out he would receive them. "Apart from supply constraints, there's nothing stopping me from trying to source a RAT from a store if I need one, but other people can face lots of barriers," Mr Crakanthorp said. Along with their staff, both Mr Crakanthorp and Ms Harrison donated the tests they received to domestic violence and homelessness service, Nova for Women and Children. "Women fleeing violence or trying to put a roof over their head have enough to worry about. The last thing they need is to have to find a test if they have COVID symptoms," Mr Crakanthorp said. IN THE NEWS Nova CEO Kelly Hansen said the tests would be distributed to clients who need them most. "We have a lot of women living in crisis accommodation so these tests are really important to ensure they and their kids remain healthy," Ms Hansen said. The last two years have been increasingly difficult for organisations like Nova. Ms Hansen said as well as staff shortages, there is a lack of social housing. "We are working under really extreme conditions at the moment. Last year I didn't think it could get any harder - but it has," she said. "I'm really grateful for Tim and Jodie because more than just the tests, this donation shows the women and children we work with matter." Independent Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper and his team have plans to donate their tests to local community organisations. "It's only a very small number in the scheme of things but these organisations can use them to assist vulnerable people in our community. They also have volunteers who are working in the front line and are regularly exposed to the virus, so they need every support we can give them," Mr Piper said. Other members in the region who have chosen to donate tests include Port Stephens MP Kate Washington, who has donated her share to Port Stephens Family and Neighbourhood Services, and Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison to the Maitland Neighbourhood Centre. Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery said she was proud to donate her tests to the Warlga Ngurra Women and Childen's Refuge. "These Rapid Antigen Tests will help allow the volunteers and staff to keep doing the amazing work they do," Ms Hornery said. Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said he was yet to confirm with staff, but had "every intention of giving the tests away to those who need them most".

