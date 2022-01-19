sport, local-sport,

The Hunter Wildfires have announced Joey de Dassel as head coach of their women's team with training officially set to start next week. De Dassel replaces Brooke Saunders, who has stood aside due to personal reasons. Wildfires general manager Stuart Pinkerton told the Newcastle Herald De Dassel brought a wealth of experience to the role with over a decade of coaching men's and women's teams, including the Super W Select XV. "Joe is very passionate about women's rugby and he comes very well-credentialed," Pinkerton said. "He's hit the ground running and the player squad from last year is very excited about Joe's involvement." The Wildfires will play in Jack Scott Cup for a third straight year after entering the Sydney competition in 2020. Meanwhile, the Wildfires will host a Girls Try Rugby day at Marcellin Park on January 30 as they look to continue growing female participation.

