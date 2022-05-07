Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
What'S on

Branxton school holds 'Heroes Day' for Zane Slomka after brain cancer diagnosis

PB
By Paige Busher
May 7 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zane Slomka celebrates 'Heroes Day'

A student diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour had a day full of his favourite things, thanks to the Branxton school community.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Paige Busher

Cadet Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.