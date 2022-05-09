Dead diver found with $20m worth of cocaine on Newcastle shore

Organised Crime Squad detectives are investigating after a diver died on the bank of the Hunter River, at Newcastle harbour, with packages cocaine worth an estimated $20 million.
Emergency crews were called to Heron Road at Kooragang about 9.30am on Monday, where they found a man with more than 50kg of a substance believed to be the illicit drug in the immediate vicinity.
Police said in a statement on Tuesday morning the diver had been found unconscious on the shore, and members of the public performed CPR on him, but he died at the scene.
The man was still being formally identified at the time of publication.
Police said the cocaine is believed to have an estimated street value of $20 million.
It is not yet clear how exactly the diver got into trouble before his death.
A crime scene has been established by Newcastle City officers and forensic police have been combing the area.
Marine Area Command investigators and police divers are expected to continue looking for more clues on Tuesday.
The Organised Crime Squad and Australian Federal Police are also investigating the matter.
Organised Crime Squad commander Detective Superintendent Rob Critchlow told the ABC it was Port of Newcastle officials who first noticed someone floating in the water.
Detective Critchlow said there had been reports of suspicious activity around Berth Two on Heron Road, Kooragang Island, on Sunday night.
Police media said a ship registered to the Marshall Islands - Areti.GR - arrived in Newcastle on Sunday after leaving Argentina about a month ago, according to tracking data.
A rubber ducky-type vessel and a 5-metre runabout with a green stripe was also seen near the ship.
