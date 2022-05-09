Newcastle Herald
Dead diver found with $20m worth of cocaine on Newcastle shore

By Nick Bielby
Updated May 9 2022 - 11:29pm, first published 9:07pm
The scene on Tuesday morning. Picture: Nick Bielby

Organised Crime Squad detectives are investigating after a diver died on the bank of the Hunter River, at Newcastle harbour, with packages cocaine worth an estimated $20 million.

