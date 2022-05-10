Charlestown Azzurri go again without marquee man Nigel Boogaard

Unbeaten leaders Charlestown will be without Nigel Boogaard against Cooks Hill on Wednesday night but they hope to have the former Jets captain back on Sunday for the top-of-the-table NPL clash with Broadmeadow.
Boogaard missed Azzurri's 3-2 win over the Bears on Sunday because of COVID-19 and he will still be in isolation and recovering during the catch-up game against Cooks Hills at Fearnley Dawes Athletics Field (6.30pm). Fellow defender Zac Lloyd will also be missing after he copped a second booking late against Weston.
Cooks Hill have struggled in their maiden NPL campaign, earning just one point in five games, but they pushed defending premiers Lambton Jaffas all the way in a 1-0 loss last Saturday.
Law, who coached Cooks Hill to three premierships in the second tier, was impressed with that effort and on guard for Wednesday.
"If they had a bit more belief going forward, they might have got something out of that game," Law said.
"They were in that game the whole way and could have snatched it at the end, with a pretty decent call for a penalty."
Cooks Hill coach David Tanchevski, a former Charlestown boss, was happy with the performance.
"We made a couple of changes and gave some younger boys a go, and they did well," Tanchevski said.
"After Olympic [a 3-0 loss], we talked about the attitude and effort we needed to compete with the better teams and it was definitely a turn around in performance."
"Now the challenge is to do that week in, week out."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
