Charlestown Azzurri go again without marquee man Nigel Boogaard

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 10 2022 - 10:30am
Nigel Boogaard

Unbeaten leaders Charlestown will be without Nigel Boogaard against Cooks Hill on Wednesday night but they hope to have the former Jets captain back on Sunday for the top-of-the-table NPL clash with Broadmeadow.

