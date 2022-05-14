Superyacht owner tied to Port of Newcastle cocaine haul refused bail

An alleged drug importer tied to the discovery of a dead diver near a $20 million cocaine haul in Newcastle has been formally refused bail.
James Blake Blee appeared at Parramatta Local Court via video link on Saturday morning after being extradited from Queensland overnight.
He was arrested on Wednesday allegedly trying to flee Australia for Singapore.
Blee's lawyers made no application for bail and his case has been adjourned for Friday at Central Local Court. He was formally refused bail.
Police said the 62-year-old was charged with importing a large commercial quantity of a border controlled drug and large commercial drug supply.
Blee is a super-yacht tour operator in Cairns where he runs North Queensland Superyacht Marine and Tours.
His arrest comes as NSW Police released CCTV images of two people wanted in relation to the death of the diver found near bricks of cocaine at Newcastle port.
Police said on Friday the pair had entered the country illegally via ship.
One is a man described as South American in appearance, 178cm tall and of athletic build.
The other is a woman, described as thin, tanned, about 150 to 160cm tall and with blonde or grey hair.
A diver wearing what police described as "high-end" scuba gear was found by workers in the water at the Port of Newcastle's Berth Two on Monday morning, along with 54kg of cocaine.
Police believe the cocaine seized is only a portion of what was brought into Australia through Newcastle on the Aret. Gr Majuro - a bulk carrier from the Marshall Islands that last stopped in Argentina a month ago.
A second crime scene was established up-river of Berth Two, where a bale that appeared to have carried the drugs was found broken open and empty.
The police investigation into the diver, which includes federal and immigration authorities, is now also working with foreign officials.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.
