Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Adamstown break Magic's winning run as Azzurri striker Courtney Anderson produces wonder goal against Olympic

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
May 15 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Peter Lorimer

Adamstown strengthened their top-four credentials on Saturday night by becoming the first team to beat NPLW Northern NSW leaders Broadmeadow in almost 12 months.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.