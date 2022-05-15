Adamstown strengthened their top-four credentials on Saturday night by becoming the first team to beat NPLW Northern NSW leaders Broadmeadow in almost 12 months.
Kiarra Lewis scored with a back-post tap-in on the counter attack in the 59th minute to seal a 1-0 win for fifth-placed Rosebud at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility to end Magic's 13-match winning run.
Broadmeadow's last loss was 1-0 to Newcastle Olympic on May 30 last year in a season which proved a two-horse race between the two teams.
But this campaign is shaping up as the most competitive to date.
The win was just Adamstown's third of the season - they had only previously beaten winless New Lambton and Mid Coast - but the round-eight result came one week after Rosebud had drawn 4-4 with highly fancied premiership contenders Warners Bay.
It also came as 2020 premiers and champions Olympic, who finished a close second to premiers Magic last year, slumped to their fifth loss of the season at the Speers Point facility.
Courtney Anderson produced a left-footed wonder goal from outside the 18-yard box in the 64th minute as fourth-placed Charlestown beat six-placed Olympic 1-0.
Adamstown improved to 10 points from eight outings while Azzurri (12) stayed two points ahead. Magic retained the league lead with 18 points.
Rosebud coach Ryan Campbell was thrilled with the result but most pleased with his side's defensive effort after they had leaked 25 goals in their previous seven outings.
"We talked about how we have to stop conceding goals, so to have a clean sheet was good," Campbell said.
"We had spoke at half-time in the Olympic game [on May 1] and said either our season is going to be over in three weeks because we give up or we dig in and we become first-graders and we do all of the things that you don't necessarily get praised for but are the things that you have to do, and they did every bit of that against Magic."
Magic had the best of their chances in the first half but could not get past Adamstown goalkeeper Olivia Sneddon.
The game-breaker came from a Magic corner when Rosebud midfielder Josie Morley picked up the ball on the edge of her own area then combined with Kimmie Trappett before running it into the box and cutting the ball to the far post for Lewis to finish into an open goal.
A failure to finish again cost Olympic, who had their chances but could not convert and remained on six points from seven appearances. It leaves them sweating on the return of Jets striker and the competition's two-time leading scorer Jemma House from injury.
The round-eight match scheduled for Sunday between New Lambton (0) and Warners Bay (16) at Arthur Edden Oval and Maitland's (15) clash with Mid Coast (0) at Cooks Square Park were postponed due to wet grounds.
Points: Broadmeadow 18, Warners Bay 16, Maitland 15, Azzurri 12, Adamstown 10, Olympic 6, Mid Coast 0, New Lambton 0.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
