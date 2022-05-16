Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sarah Baum up for next test at Sydney Surf Pro as Challenger Series wildcard

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 16 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SECOND CHANCE: Sarah Baum is looking to improve on her round two result on the Gold Coast. Picture: Paul Danovaro

Newcastle East-based South African Sarah Baum is out to make the most of her opportunity at the Sydney Surf Pro at Manly Beach, which could start on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.