Charlestown Azzurri battle back to keep Broadmeadow Magic at bay in 1-1 draw

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 15 2022 - 8:30am
KEY MOMENT: Charlestown's Matt Tull lines up the header that brought his side level with Broadmeadow on Sunday at Lisle Carr Oval. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Charlestown coach Graham Law felt his side had plenty more to give after they fought back to draw 1-1 with Broadmeadow and remain unbeaten Northern NSW NPL leaders.

