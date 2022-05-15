Charlestown Azzurri battle back to keep Broadmeadow Magic at bay in 1-1 draw

Charlestown coach Graham Law felt his side had plenty more to give after they fought back to draw 1-1 with Broadmeadow and remain unbeaten Northern NSW NPL leaders.
Azzurri veteran Matt Tull scored with a sensational header late in the first half at Lisle Carr Oval to cancel out Jayden Stewardson's 16th minute goal.
Charlestown went to 19 points from nine games, still three points ahead of Magic (15 in eight), who would have gone top on goals with a win on Sunday.
In sodden conditions, both sides had chances to win in the second half but it was Magic who looked the most likely.
Law was pleased to take a point against a Magic side who were on a five-game winning streak.
"My gut instinct is that it's not a bad point for either team and the positive for me was that I don't think my team were at even 70 per cent of their capabilities," Law said. "We're nine games unbeaten, top of the league and I'm really happy because I know this team hasn't even hit their straps yet.
"We've got character in abundance and it's such a good group. Broadmeadow have scored early every week so far and then they've put the ringers through, but we said that's not happening today."
Magic coach Damian Zane said their play in the period leading up to Tull's goal and inability to close down that attack proved the difference.
"I didn't think there was a lot in the game," Zane said.
"I was disappointed with the goal we conceded. If we go in 1-0, it might be different. But that's where we probably didn't win it.
"But it was tough conditions, two good teams. There wasn't much in it but I felt we probably had the better chances. But they defended desperately."
Magic led when Azzurri keeper Nathan Archbold blocked a Keanu Moore shot only for Stewardson to knock in the rebound from close range.
Charlestown equalised with a spectacular long-range header from Tull in the 39th minute. Dean Pettit provided the ball in to Tull who nodded the ball behind him and back across goal to find the top corner.
At Darling Street Oval, Newcastle Olympic led Adamstown 5-1 at half-time in their 6-1 thrashing.
Jared Muller had a first-half hat-trick, scoring with a stunning strike from the corner of the 18-yard box in the ninth minute, a header off Joey Langlois' cross in the 15th and a one-on-one finish in the 44th from a Rhys Cooper ball in behind.
Langlois scored in the 12th minute after Zaik Luck had equalised for Adamstown in the 10th.
Jackson Burston knocked in a cross from Jye Rodway for 6-1 in the 59th minute.
Olympic went to 10 points in seven games, while Adamstown stayed without a point in eight.
Sunday's other game, between Lake Macquarie and Maitland at Macquarie Field, was a washout.
Saturday's matches between Lambton Jaffas and Edgeworth at Edden Oval and Cooks Hill and Valentine at Fearnley Dawes Athletics Field were also postponed.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
