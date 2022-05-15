COACH Scott Coleman has spoken glowingly about the character of the Newcastle Wildfires. Now they are building an arsenal to compete - and beat - the best in the Shute Shield.
The Wildfires came from 21-11 down at half-time to stun competition leaders Manly 25-21 at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Again, the side's character was at the forefront.
In a heart-in-mouth finish, it took a try-saving tackle by fullback Will Feeney and desperate scrambling defence to hold out the Marlins and secure the win.
"We showed resilience and the character of the team not to give up," Coleman said. "They are starting to believe they can perform at this level."
It was the forward pack, notably the scrum, which turned the match.
After an even opening 40 minutes, the Wildfires engine room lifted.
They earned four straight scrum penalties. Manly loosehead prop Ivan Fepuleai couldn't hold up his opposite Nick Dobson and was sent to the sin bin. Five minutes later the Wildfires were awarded a penalty-try from a five metre scrum to close the gap to 21-18.
Manly hooker James Hilterbrand was next to go to the bin after being bullied at the scrum.
Again the Wildfires made them pay, with hooker Phil Bradford powering over from a rolling maul to take the lead 25-21.
"Dobo is definitely up there with the best tighthead props in the competition," Coleman said. "He has played 80 minutes two weeks in a row. He is a veteran tighthead and has packed a lot of scrums.
"He has played at a high level before and he has mongrel in him. He knows the scrum is a contest and he is there to win it.
"Adding Ngaruhue Jones in the second-row gives us more weight.
"Danny Maiavea did a lot of work with the scrum in the pre-season. Then we had [former Wallabies forwards coach] Mark Bell come up the last two weeks and tweak a few things.
"They definitely have belief in themselves."
The win was the Wildfires' third straight - a club record - and strengthened their spot in the rop six. They sit on 20 points, six adrift of leaders Eastwood after seven rounds.
"That's the first time we have won three in a row and two big scalps in Randwick at Randwick and the competition leaders here," Coleman said. "It is a statement but we won't getting carried away."
The Wildfires are at home to Eastern Suburbs next round but are unlikely to have goal-kicking fly-half Connor Winchester, who injured his shoulder.
Nate De Thierry, who returned on Friday from Spain, dislocated his shoulder in second grade.
"He popped his shoulder inside two minutes," Coleman said. "He tried to do an ankle tap and landed on his shoulder and was taken to hospital."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
