Hunter Wildfires' ability to adapt impresses coach Joey de Dassel in 17-5 loss to Jack Scott Cup women's rugby union big guns Sydney Uni

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
May 15 2022 - 3:30am
Emma Bradford, pictured in action for the Wildfires in 2020, played out of position for Hunter on Saturday in one of a number of forced changes due to injuries. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Hunter Wildfires coach Joey de Dassel praised his side's ability to adapt quickly to injuries as they went down 17-5 to Jack Scott Cup heavyweights Sydney Uni in round two on Saturday.

