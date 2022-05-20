Newcastle Herald
Jets striker Jemma House chance for minutes in crunch clash with Maitland in NPLW NNSW

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
May 20 2022 - 9:00am
Jets striker Jemma House could make her first appearance of the NPLW NNSW season against Maitland on Saturday. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Jets striker Jemma House looks poised to make her first appearance of NPLW Northern NSW when Newcastle Olympic take on Maitland in round nine at Cooks Square Park (2.30pm) on Saturday.

