Valentine Phoenix eye take-off after stunning strike in win over Edgeworth

Valentine coach Adam Hughes hopes an audacious 40-metre strike from Jye Bailey and a tireless effort from his underdone side in a 1-0 win over Edgeworth on Sunday will help kickstart their Northern NSW NPL season.
Phoenix gave away home ground advantage on Friday for the round 12 game when it was clear CB Complex would again be washed out.
Valentine, playing just their sixth league game, took a fifth-minute lead at Jack McLaughlan Oval when Bailey spotted Eagles keeper Josh Low off his line and hit his long-range shot over him to score. It proved the winner as both attacks struggled on the heavy pitch.
"He showed good technique to be able to play that so quickly, so it was a fantastic way for us to get started," Hughes said.
The win took Valentine to nine points with still five catch-up games to play in the rain-marred campaign.
"It's been tough," said Hughes, who is sidelined with a broken arm. "This week we only got to train on an indoor, five-a-side court, which is probably pretty similar to a lot of teams. It's just a lack of momentum and games, so unfortunately the players have a lot of fatigue.
"We set out to play some football in the first half, and second half we found ourselves deeper, just the conditioning forced it that way. But the work ethic, desire, hunger and desperation from the players was fantastic.
"We're just hoping we can get that consistency and momentum now, try and get some training on the grass and some games."
Late on Sunday, Broadmeadow (19 points) went top of the table with a 5-0 win over Lake Macquarie (7) at Magic Park. It put Magic even with Charlestown but they lead on goal difference. Both have played nine games.
On Saturday, Newcastle Olympic came back to score a 2-2 draw at Weston despite having a player and coach Joel Griffiths sent off.
Olympic led in the seventh minute via Musa Kamara but the match turned in the 25th when Malik Thom was red carded for striking Zac Sneddon, moments after the Bears defender fouled him.
Weston striker Moustafa Mohammad equalised in the 36th minute with a clever dinked shot then they led in the 52nd with Paul Sichalwe's thunderous 25-metre strike.
Griffiths was sent off on 67 minutes for dissent but his side rallied to get the equaliser in the 74th when Declan Hughes knocked in a cross fumbled by Zissis.
The result kept OIympic (11 points in nine games) a point ahead of Weston, who have played seven.
Also Saturday, Bailey Newton, 17, scored all of Cooks Hill's goals in a 4-3 victory at Adamstown.
Sam Webb set up Newton in the seventh minute and a backheel from Josh Benson in the 32nd led to his second. Adamstown were level with goals from Kyle Munns (34th) and Narveen Richardson (41st) before Webb teed up Newton again in the 54th. Dane Lawther equalised in the 78th before Newton beat two defenders to slot the winner in the 86th.
Cooks Hill went to eight points from eight games. Adamstown remained on zero. The Maitland v Jaffas game was washed out.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
