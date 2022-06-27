Co-captain Blake Edwards has called for more "composure" ahead of Australia's round-of-16 clash with Italy at the World Championships in Hungary.
The Sharks, including Newcastle pair Nathan Power and Keenan Marsden, finished third in group D after being beaten 14-9 by USA in their last pool game over the weekend.
Power, who made his Olympic debut in Tokyo last year, scored one goal in the loss to take his tournament tally to six.
"We just needed to stay a little bit more composed in our attack, unfortunately the experience of the USA really showed in that game," Edwards said.
"Moving forward, we just need to play with a bit more composure, and be a bit more relaxed in front of the goal."
Australia completed the group stage with a 1-2 record, going down to Serbia (6-5) but defeating Kazakhstan (10-4).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
