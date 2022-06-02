Newcastle Herald
Jacob Dowse double edges Broadmeadow ahead in NPL title race

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated June 2 2022 - 7:02am, first published 5:30am
FINISHED PRODUCT: Broadmeadow's Jacob Dowse.

Jacob Dowse starred with a brace as Broadmeadow Magic went clear at the top of the Northern NSW NPL table after a 3-0 win over Weston.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

