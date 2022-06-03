Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Coach banking on senior men to inspire young Roos

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
June 3 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXPERIENCE: Tevita Polamalu (left) and Steve Fetalaiga combine to halt Emerson Burgess in the Roos' 31-12 loss to Nelson Bay last round. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

LAKE Macquarie coach Seru Rainima believes Marlo Solofutu, Tevita Polamalu and Ken Viliamu will provide some much-needed experience as the Roos strive for an 80-minute performance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.