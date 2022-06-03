Coach banking on senior men to inspire young Roos

"Kenny and Tevita were inspirational to our young players when they came on in the second half last week against third-placed Nelson Bay," Rainima said. "They held their lines and Kenny was an extra go-forward player for us. We are blessed to have those two and and also Marlon Solofuti and a few more experienced players still making their way from thirds and seconds. With their experience, our younger players will keep working hard to keep raising their standards.

