The community is rallying to support a man who was badly injured in a workplace incident at a Lake Macquarie mine more than a fortnight ago, as those close to him describe the Hunter man as "a pillar of strength".
Jay Stevens - also known affectionately by many in the region as Jay Blue - suffered serious head and neck injuries at Centennial Coal Mandalong on the morning of May 17.
Emergency crews were called to the scene about 10.30am after reports of an explosion.
The 31-year-old was air-lifted to Royal North Shore Hospital, where he remains.
Mr Stevens has suffered damage to two vertebrae in his neck, which have been fused, but his spinal chord has been significantly affected.
He has emerged from an induced coma, which he was placed in when he arrived at the Sydney hospital.
Mr Stevens' partner Bianca Shearer told the Newcastle Herald on Friday the 31-year-old was compassionate, caring and adventurous.
"He loves being in nature, travelling, exploring off the beaten track, surfing, camping and being surrounded by his friends and family," Ms Shearer said.
"Jay is always there for anyone, ready to crack a joke to make you smile and your day brighter.
"Despite Jay's injury, he continues to be his selfless, strong and determined self and radiates positivity.
"Jay has touched so many people's lives and will continue to be a pillar of strength through his recovery."
A Go Fund Me page has been set up to support Mr Stevens and his family during the long road of recovery ahead.
The fundraiser attracted more than $32,000 in the first 19 hours that it was online, as of Friday afternoon.
Jodie Jeffrey, who organised the Go Fund Me page, wrote that Mr Stevens wanted to donate a portion of the money raised to the Spinal Cord Injury Unit at Royal North Shore Hospital, where his next phase of recovery will take place.
"For anyone who knows Jay, knows and loves his positive and uplifting attitude - he makes everyone feel welcome and can put a smile on anyone's face," she wrote.
"Jay is a talented football player of the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs club, keen surfer, motorbike rider, able to pick up any sporting implement and be brilliant at it - and a globetrotter seeing the world.
"Jay's Mum & Dad - Judy and Jacky - remain hopeful of a best-case scenario knowing Jay will require significant support and long-term care."
A second man was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition after the incident in May and was discharged the following day.
The Herald reported at the time that Centennial Coal had brought employee assistance providers on site and that an investigation was underway.
