Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Adamstown driven to get off the bottom in NPL after encouraging draws

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 24 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOUGH: Adamstown captain Denis Fajkovic, centre, looks on as Magic's Jacob Dowse celebrates a goal. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Early this month, Adamstown made a pact to turn their season around and avoid the Northern NSW NPL wooden spoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.