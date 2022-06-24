Adamstown driven to get off the bottom in NPL after encouraging draws

And while they have fallen agonisingly short of their first win, Rosebud have opened their account with draws against Edgeworth (1-1) and Valentine (2-2) in their past two games. They still sit five points behind next best Lake Macquarie, who have two games in hand on Adamstown, and skipper Denis Fajkovic said they were driven to keep the revival going at Weston on Sunday in round 16.