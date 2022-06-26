Newcastle Herald
Ultimate test for Maitland track specialist

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 26 2022 - 6:30am
Dungog trainer Joe Mcfadyen hopes Maitland track specialist Ultimate Coat can give a good account of himself when he faces a class field at the course on Monday night.

