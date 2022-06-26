Ultimate test for Maitland track specialist

Dungog trainer Joe Mcfadyen hopes Maitland track specialist Ultimate Coat can give a good account of himself when he faces a class field at the course on Monday night.
Ultimate Coat has won all five starts at Maitland but is coming off a seventh at Wentworth Park against tougher company.
He returns to Maitland for another stern test in race eight (450m) against the likes of Persuasive, Clock Off and Ibrox Wildfire. Ultimate Coat has box four, with an empty box on his inside.
"It's a tidy little race for a quiet night at Maitland," Mcfadyen said. "There's not a dog in it who wouldn't be out of place in a Maitland Cup. Clock Off has already run a Million Dollar Chase heat this year. They are probably group quality dogs, so it's going to be his biggest test.
"He loves Maitland, he's a one-turn dog. If he draws well, he can win on two turns and at Wentworth Park he just found a little trouble.
"We're just hoping for the best tomorrow night and it will be interesting to see how he goes against the really good ones. I just hope he can go well and gives a good account of himself."
Mcfadyen has had a string of wins in recent weeks with Lend The Moose, Teddy Duchamp and Springview Angus.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
