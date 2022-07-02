Jerry and Rupert - well that was weird

Well, that's rich.
Apparently Rupert Murdoch let Jerry Hall know via text message that divorce papers were incoming.
Advertisement
I'm beyond disappointed that the old-school tycoon didn't summon his wife to the study with the ominous "Miss Hall, can I see you for a minute?"
I've got to say that this marriage, amalgamation, merger - whatever you want to call it - was weird from the start. Now, at the end, it's weirder. This is not just because, as some commentators have pointed out, the 90-something apparently knows how to text. (I'd suggest he got one of his PAs to do it).
I'm more befuddled as to why a gazillionaire and an unspeakably rich former supermodel would bother dating, let alone actually marrying.
By the way, I got the text information from a few websites that are quite possibly owned by Murdoch. So, they wouldn't be spreading fake news, would they? Right?
Back to more important questions.
Is there a special Tinder for older people of a wealthy persuasion?
Surely there is enough going on in their extravagant lives to keep them occupied? I've no doubt that wherever they are, there will always be something shiny (like a gold tooth or random diamond) to distract them. Are they that bored that they find solace swiping left and right on a dating roulette wheel for high-rollers?
N THE NEWS:
I would imagine that their profile pictures would be pretty schmick. They'd definitely be a few steps up from the classic profile snaps known universally as: "grinning bloke holding fish aloft" and "laughing sheila holding glass of chardy aloft".
Jerry's snaps would be smashing.
But Rupert's "no oil painting", as my Nan would say.
Which brings me to the other burning question: why did statuesque, gorgeous, rich Jerry, who still appears to be incredibly agile and have fabulous hair, go for Rupert?
She's independently wealthy and famous, so I'm not picking up a gold-digger vibe.
OK, I've just Googled "Rich Pickings and dating" on the work computer. I've drawn a blank. The only bite I think I'll get is a warning from management about suspect internet use.
At least I know the secret site is not called Rich Pickings. Way too obvious?
I might give up for now, as I fear that I'll end up either on the dark web or sharing a cell with Ghislaine Maxwell.
Advertisement
But, rest assured, like a nonagenerian tycoon in search of love, I will not give up.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.