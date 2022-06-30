Andrew Gibbons looks for winning Recommendation at Muswellbrook

Maitland jockey Andrew Gibbons will look to build on his combination with the powerful Ciaron Maher-David Eustace stable when he pilots two-year-old Recommendation at Muswellbrook on Friday.
Recommendation led all the way on debut at Gosford over 1100m on June 9 with Tommy Berry aboard and the colt will chase back-to-back wins in the 1280m class 1 handicap, where he has topweight of 60 kilograms and gate six.
Advertisement
"He looked pretty impressive at Gosford," Gibbons said. "When it won there, I thought they might have stepped it up, but they are obviously looking for the easier option, coming back to the bush, so it gets its chance to put two together.
"It's got to carry the big weight, that's the only worry, and it's only a two-year-old, but it's a colt so he should be strong enough.
"I've had a bit of luck with [Maher and Eustace] lately, so hopefully that's the start of a good combination. I had a win for them on Merisi at Newcastle and they've started to throw me a few more."
Gibbons is also down to ride Angela Davies-trained filly Alicia Roma in the 1000m class 1. He took the three-year-old to victory on debut at Tamworth and a second at Muswellbrook in her first preparation. She returned with a close second at Gosford on June 9.
"She'e very promising but she's drawn terrible and has a big weight, so I'm not really sure they will run her," he said.
"If they do, she'll run well. She went terrific first-up and looks to have come back well. This is probably a bit easier than the first-up race but the draw and weight will probably be the worry."
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.