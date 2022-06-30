Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Andrew Gibbons looks for winning Recommendation at Muswellbrook

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated June 30 2022 - 5:36am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Gibbons

Maitland jockey Andrew Gibbons will look to build on his combination with the powerful Ciaron Maher-David Eustace stable when he pilots two-year-old Recommendation at Muswellbrook on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.