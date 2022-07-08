Branxton golfer Corey Lamb has earned a card on the PGA Tour of Australasia for next season.
The 20-year-old nabbed the 15th and final spot available from the last qualifying-school (QS) event.
Playing at Melbourne's Moonah Links Resort this week, Lamb finished with a 72-hole total of one over (289).
His fourth-round 75 on Friday, with high winds threatening to suspend play, saw him drop down the leaderboard.
He ended up tied 13th alongside Victorian pair Ben Campbell and Jack Murdoch.
Lamb, who recently turned professional and plays out of The Vintage, earlier fired rounds of 71, 71 and 72.
DJ Loypur (279) was the outright winner.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
