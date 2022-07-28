The allegations are that Mr James, then aged 56, was involved in a 'cheque kiting' scheme, where he deposited valueless cheques into an account and was able to draw down on uncleared funds, with a total value of $19,870,000. After a series of delays, the matter was back in the district court on Thursday for a pre-trial hearing where two former ANZ bank employees were asked about a series of cheques banked in August, 2013.

