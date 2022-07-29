Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Two views of United States in Ukraine. Whistleblower Richard C. Cook and former CIA head and 2024 presidential hopeful Mike Pompeo

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
July 29 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE situation in Ukraine did not start with Vladimir Putin's February 24 invasion.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.