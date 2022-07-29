Michael Formosa pair face tough task at Menangle

Michael Formosa expects Ultimate Force and Heavenly Holly to breakthrough eventually at Menangle and he's only hoping they can do it on Saturday night.
Ultimate Force races in the group 3 Winter Championship Final after a head second as a $19 chance in his heat last week to Holy Camp Dillon.
Advertisement
Two weeks ago, Heavenly Holly was a head second in her group 3 assignment, the Baby Bling Ladyship Stakes, as a $23 hope. She backed that up last week with a fourth and returns for another mares race.
Both are yet to win at Menangle and Formosa was not confident of breaking the run of outs on Saturday night, despite their recent form.
"They've both been going good down there and they'll crack a race soon or later when things go their way," Formosa said.
"I'm happy with them but they are both up against it this week, in fairly strong races with bad draws. Hopefully there's a bit of fireworks early because they are both good enough to capitalise on something like that."
Both have gate eight and will likely have to come from well back to challenge.
Ultimate Force was among the rank outsiders in his race but Heavenly Holly was mid-market.
"The favourite Steno is scratched now and it's a very, very good horse," Formosa said of the mares race.
"We didn't have much hope of beating her that but now that opens the field up a bit because it probably would have done what it liked. It changes the complexion of the race."
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.