Sharon Claydon: Speaking up for balance from deputy's chair

I have been honoured, in this first sitting week of the Albanese Labor government, to be elected as deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 47th Parliament.
Whilst being the first member for Newcastle to hold this role, I am also just the third woman to be elected as Deputy Speaker since federation. I am especially humbled to be following in the footsteps of two great Labor women - Joan Child and Anna Burke. This honour does not escape me considering the important work this parliament has been tasked with to ensure that our nation's parliament becomes a safe and respectful place to work.
The role of deputy Speaker is one of considerable responsibility. In addition to being the Speaker's deputy and taking on the role of acting Speaker in the absence of the Speaker, I am responsible for chairing the House of Representatives' second debating chamber - the Federation Chamber. I will work in close partnership with the newly elected Speaker, Milton Dick MP, to make the Australian Parliament a safer, more civil, and productive workplace. A respectful place for all who work here to debate and exchange ideas.
In the last parliament the Sex Discrimination Commissioner, Kate Jenkins, undertook a thorough review of Commonwealth workplaces in the wake of shocking revelations. Importantly this body of work presents the Australian Parliament with a road map to ensure that we better protect those employed in Commonwealth workplaces. It's time the Australian Parliament reflected best practice in prevention and response to bullying, sexual harassment and sexual assault. This week the Albanese Labor government has hit the ground running on that work.
On our first day of sitting we voted to change the standing orders - the formal rules of a parliament which govern the way the chamber and committees conduct business. That included an immediate review of the Parliamentary sitting calendar and the order of business to make parliament more family friendly. This was in direct response to a recommendation of the Jenkins review. Kate Jenkins identified that the daily running of parliament needs to enhance wellbeing, balance and flexibility. The previous parliamentary schedule did the opposite, so we changed the standing orders to better reflect the needs of parents and families, especially those with young children.
Firstly, the Albanese Labor government acted to ensure that parliament does not sit during school holidays, which is no easy feat considering school holidays vary between states. Secondly, the standing orders were amended so that there would be no divisions or quorums after 6.30pm so that parliamentarians and their staff can be at home when their children go to bed. These are some of the first steps we need to take to ensure that our parliament is not only more inclusive, but also a safer place to work.
The Speaker has also highlighted that there will be a renewed focus on civics education during this term of government. This is an important part of our duties to ensure that we are educating our next generation about Australia's parliamentary system and processes. Civics education empowers us to be well informed, active citizens. It gives us the opportunity to participate in changing the world around us for the better. It is a vital part of any democracy, and equips us all with knowledge about our governance, institutions and constitution. Every school across the country should be able to participate in a schools and parliament education program, and we want to help make sure that this parliament is more inclusive and open to Australians of all walks of life.
I take this new responsibility very seriously and I look forward to undertaking these important reforms to ensure that our parliament better reflects and better serves our community.
On election day Australians voted for change and this was a momentous week as the Albanese Labor government met in Canberra to deliver that change. We introduced our climate change bill as well as legislation to make electric vehicles cheaper and more accessible. Labor made women's safety a priority and introduced 10 days paid domestic and family violence leave so that women don't ever have to choose between keeping safe or their job. We are also taking action on aged care - providing registered nurses 24/7 on site at aged care homes. In addition we scrapped the cashless debit card, enabled more Australians to access the Commonwealth seniors health card, and addressed fixing the skills crisis.
