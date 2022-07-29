Sharon Claydon: Speaking up for balance from deputy's chair

The Speaker has also highlighted that there will be a renewed focus on civics education during this term of government. This is an important part of our duties to ensure that we are educating our next generation about Australia's parliamentary system and processes. Civics education empowers us to be well informed, active citizens. It gives us the opportunity to participate in changing the world around us for the better. It is a vital part of any democracy, and equips us all with knowledge about our governance, institutions and constitution. Every school across the country should be able to participate in a schools and parliament education program, and we want to help make sure that this parliament is more inclusive and open to Australians of all walks of life.