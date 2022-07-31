Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Warners Bay bring end to Olympic's winning run, Magic stage thrilling comeback: NPLW NNSW

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
July 31 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LETHAL: Adriana Konjarski struck on the counter-attack to score in Warners Bay's 3-2 win over Newcastle Olympic at Darling Street Oval on Sunday. Picture: Marina Neil

Warners Bay held off a second-half fightback to end Newcastle Olympic's seven-game winning streak and Broadmeadow came from behind to down Maitland in NPLW NNSW round 17 over the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.