Warners Bay bring end to Olympic's winning run, Magic stage thrilling comeback: NPLW NNSW

Warners Bay held off a second-half fightback to end Newcastle Olympic's seven-game winning streak and Broadmeadow came from behind to down Maitland in NPLW NNSW round 17 over the weekend.
The Panthers won 3-2 at Darling Street Oval on Sunday and Rhali Dobson produced a last-minute goal as Broadmeadow defeated Maitland by the same scoreline at Magic Park on Saturday.
The results kept Warners Bay and Magic on level terms in the race for the premiership, with both improving to 40 points. The Bay hold top spot by goal difference.
They both have midweek outings - Warners Bay against Adamstown and Magic verse Olympic - before playing each other in round 18.
The game was only four minutes old when Elodie Dagg struck for the Panthers on Sunday, scoring with a shot from the top of the box after Olympic had failed to clear an attacking threat.
Tara Andrews made it 2-0 in the 16th when she scored with a close-range header after Lauren Allan delivered a cross into the box.
Olympic's Jemma House skied a penalty in the 24th after Laura Hall was deemed to have been felled in the box by Airlie Davis.
Adriana Konjarski took her season tally to an impressive 34 goals when she scored on the counter-attack in the 30th and gave the visitors a 3-0 half-time advantage.
But the hosts were far from done and struck back with two goals in as many minutes midway through the second half. House scored from the top of the box in the 61st then Georgia Little headed into the net from close range in the 63rd.
The loss was Olympic's first since round eight on May 14 and left them in fourth place with 27 points.
Jess Gentle produced a hat-trick as Charlestown also came from behind to beat Adamstown 3-1 at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday. The win moved Azzurri to 29 points and third place. Kimmy Trappett scored in the fourth minute before Gentle struck in the 12th, 18th and 45th.
On Saturday, Maitland forfeited a 2-0 lead in their loss to Magic to stay fifth on 22 points. Sophie Jones scored in the 19th then Chelsea Greguric in the 30th. But Dobson showed her class in the 33rd to win the ball in the middle of the park, flick it over her head then turn and play Lucy Kell on for a goal.
Lucy Jerram equalised in the 74th with a back-post tap-in then Kell put Dobson into space down the right in the 89th and the W-League championship-winner cleverly rounded Maitland goalkeeper Imogene Tomasone to finish from a tight angle.
Tash Ruge, Evie Bobilak and Kirrilly Hughes scored as Mid Coast beat New Lambton 3-1 in Taree on Saturday night. Imogen May was the Eagles' lone scorer.
Points: Warners Bay 40, Magic 40, Azzurri 29, Olympic 27, Maitland 22, Adamstown 14, Mid Coast 10, New Lambton 0.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
