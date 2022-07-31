A Seb Rollings hat-trick helped Souths reel in Gosford at Newcastle International Hockey Centre on Sunday and edge closer to them on the competition ladder.
Rollings netted three field goals as the Lions twice came from behind for a 3-2 win against the Central Coast club, who claimed four straight major premierships between 2017 and 2020.
Souths remain in third spot on the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League standings but move to 16 points, one shy of second-placed Gosford (17).
"I thought we controlled the ball really well today, especially in that last quarter," Lions coach Glenn Bisson said.
"We wanted to maintain quality possession and not rush anything and I think we did that fairly well."
Souths were down 1-0 and 2-1 before Rollings equalised on both occasions. It was 2-2 at half-time. His third was scored during the third quarter.
Zane Drennan and Stuart Fletcher both converted penalty corners for the Magpies.
Tom Brown made a successful return from a knee injury, which had kept him sidelined for roughly 10 weeks.
Next weekend Souths meet rivals and leaders Norths (21), who breezed past University 6-0 at Newcastle on Sunday, but will be missing goalkeeper David Reid and Mitchell Bisson at the Australian Country Championships in Albany.
Maitland (8) went further ahead of Wests (4) in fourth position after recording a 2-1 victory over the same opponents in Newcastle on Friday night.
Matt Magann and Ryan Simpson scored for the Rams while Sam Mudford found the back of the net for the Rosellas.
In the Newcastle women's premier league three matches are scheduled for Monday night - Central v Tigers, Souths v Norah Head, Regals v Oxfords.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
