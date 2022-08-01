Jacqueline Cochrane: I want to show my kids how to be better people. I have always admired animals and their unwavering love, even when some people are so undeserving. We are settled as a family but need to travel occasionally and feel unable to permanently home a new pet on top of our own. Joining the foster community was a no-brainer. There is no obligation to take an animal that won't fit in your home. The good you can do and the fact you can help make a difference is priceless. So many people say to me, don't your kids get too attached? I have heard them proudly telling their friends "we are helping this doggie to find a new home" or "we are helping her learn so she can have a new family".