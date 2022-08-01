It's heartbreaking to see dogs being neglected and mistreated. Thank god for Dog Rescue Newcastle, which works incredibly hard to look after pooches in need of a hand.
The organisation needs more foster carers due to being overwhelmed with surrendered and rescued animals. So we asked some of the foster carers why they do it.
Caroline Streeter: I was 68 when I started fostering for Dog Rescue Newcastle eight years ago. I've fostered 45 dogs so far and will keep saving lives for as long as I'm able. My involvement began when I adopted a little chihuahua named Jellybean. Since I am retired and have a large, well fenced yard, I decided to help out by fostering small dogs. It has changed my life enormously. I get a lot of satisfaction out of doing something so valuable during retirement. They give me as much as I give them.
Haidee Gorrie: The thought of beautiful healthy dogs being euthanised in pounds has always been something I've found devastating and after adopting our family dog from a rescue organisation, fostering was always on my mind. When we started talking about wanting to contribute to something to show our children how important it is to tend to something beyond our own personal interests and gains, we thought this is something we could all be involved in together.
Melissa Mayfield-Smith: Fostering is opening your home and heart to a soul that is looking for a second chance. Slowly you get to know them and earn their trust. The goodbyes are hard, but seeing them in their new homes and the updates you receive years after their time in your foster home make it all worth it.
Chloe Connor: Fostering has been one of the most rewarding and eye-opening experiences. I have fostered five dogs within my first six months and, with each dog, I get to witness the enormous growth and happiness they develop within a few short weeks from experiencing something so simple as a warm bed, lots of affection and people who genuinely care for them. Fostering is a small gesture that makes the biggest difference and has a massive positive butterfly effect.
Jo Connolly: I feel very lucky and privileged to be a foster carer. Some of these dogs are on death row. To simply step up and let a beautiful soul stay with you is the best feeling. It doesn't cost anything to show love and kindness. You are literally saving a dog's life, who can then go on and live a fulfilling life with their new family. It's the most rewarding feeling, just being part of their life. Saving one dog will not change the world, but for that one dog their world will change forever.
Penny Redhead: We're now up to foster number four. After welcoming a sometimes unsure, sometimes anxious, sometimes broken dog, it's so rewarding when a simple act of kindness, comfort and food in a stress-free home has such a positive response. Sure, it's not always rainbows and lollipops. There are often little challenges along the way, but Dog Rescue Newcastle volunteers offer such fantastic support. Everyone in our family plays an important role and we've all learned so much. While it's always emotional saying goodbye, it's so gratifying to see them find their loving forever home.
Wendy Germon: Being a foster carer is the best experience, as you are integral in the puppy's or dog's development and you give them a chance to decompress and learn about unconditional love. Fostering saves the lives of so many dogs and cats that otherwise face a bleak future or no future. People always say to me they couldn't do it, as it would be too hard to give the dog up for adoption, but the best part is knowing you can help choose a furever home that will care for them like family.
Jacqueline Cochrane: I want to show my kids how to be better people. I have always admired animals and their unwavering love, even when some people are so undeserving. We are settled as a family but need to travel occasionally and feel unable to permanently home a new pet on top of our own. Joining the foster community was a no-brainer. There is no obligation to take an animal that won't fit in your home. The good you can do and the fact you can help make a difference is priceless. So many people say to me, don't your kids get too attached? I have heard them proudly telling their friends "we are helping this doggie to find a new home" or "we are helping her learn so she can have a new family".
Anne Leggett: I have been a foster carer for over 50 foster dogs, before they were adopted to their forever homes. My heart sings when I get an update from one of my adopted babes - hearing how much they are loved, how much joy they bring their families. These are dogs that were not valued or wanted by their old families. Some dogs were taken to the vets to be put to sleep, but the vets rang Dog Rescue Newcastle.
Emily Carty: Our favourite part of fostering is seeing the growth in dogs that were so scared and undernourished to healthy, happy, socialised dogs finding their forever home. I always encourage people to take the dog on that scares them, the one that looks like it will be hard work. Because it is hard work, but so very worthwhile.
Visit dogrescuenewcastle.com.au.
