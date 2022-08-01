Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government
Comment

Dog Rescue Newcastle needs more carers, as the number of puppies and dogs needing homes keeps rising

By Damon Cronshaw
August 1 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's heartbreaking to see dogs being neglected and mistreated. Thank god for Dog Rescue Newcastle, which works incredibly hard to look after pooches in need of a hand.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.