'Justice for Anne': Family's relief as driver guilty of Heddon Greta fatal pedestrian crash

Holmes had pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving occasioning death and the week-long trial had focused on whether she was driving dangerously in the moments before the fatal pedestrian crash. Essentially, the jury had to ask themselves a few questions. Is driving at 25km/h to 30km/h over the speed limit inherently dangerous? What if you had drugs in your system? And, after deliberating for about seven hours, the jury were left with no doubt that Holmes' driving that night was dangerous, regardless of the ultimate tragic consequences. It was a verdict that came not only as a huge relief to Ms Bourke's family and friends, but should bring solace to any member of the community.

