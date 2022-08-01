Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Justice for Anne': Family's relief as driver guilty of Heddon Greta fatal pedestrian crash

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated August 1 2022 - 7:44am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRAGIC LOSS: Dean Latter and his partner Anne Bourke, who was hit and killed by a car as she crossed Main Road at Heddon Greta in 2020. The driver, Katie Holmes, was on Monday found guilty of dangerous driving occasioning death and refused bail.

THE family of Anne Bourke say they are relieved to finally get justice after the driver who hit and killed the 47-year-old at Heddon Greta in 2020 was on Monday found guilty of dangerous driving occasioning death.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.