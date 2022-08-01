Australia Cup: Newcastle Olympic's Joey Langlois keen for another big City test

Newcastle Olympic tyro Joey Langlois is not afraid to take his shot - whether that's in trials against Manchester City or matches with local NPL clubs.
So when the chance came in the Australia Cup against A-League premiers Melbourne City, Langlois made sure he was on the first flight home from the UK to play in Tuesday night's round of 32 clash at No.2 Sportsground.
The 20-year-old was back on Monday after a four-week trial with English Championship club Blackpool, where he played five under-23 friendlies - including a game against Premier League champions City. It was his second stint in the UK, after leaving the Jets Youth in January for trials with Charlton and non-league clubs.
Although disappointed not to get a contract, the midfielder said the latest trial was a good experience and the highlight was his game against Manchester City.
"It was my best performance," Langlois said. "I played really well that day and it was a nice feeling knowing I could match it with players of that standard."
Now Langlois is keen to showcase his talent against City's Australian premiers.
"It was always my plan, if it didn't work out, I knew the cup game was around when the trial ended, so I knew I wanted to be on the first flight back to get involved in the game," he said.
"I'm keen to test myself out against A-League opposition, see what it's like and see if I can handle it. I just want to get out there and play well."
The younger brother of former Jet Pat Langlois was one of Olympic's best before his departure and he scored a long-range screamer in their 3-0 cup win over Cooks Hill to make the main draw.
"It got my confidence up before I went over, just playing regularly, which I hadn't done in a while," he said. "It was good scoring some goals and assists and just really enjoying being with the group."
He and skipper Rhys Cooper (hamstring) will bolster in-form Olympic, who have won their past three league games. They hosted A-League club Macarthur last year in their first cup round of 32 test, losing 3-0, after the COVID-shortened NPL season. Coach Joel Griffiths hoped to offer a more attacking threat against City after a far better preparation.
"I played very, very negative last year, purely because of what we were up against, being in COVID lockdown then training for three months, so I was one eye on not making it a blowout," Griffiths said. "This year we will be a little bit different."
"We know we're up against it, but we've just got to put our best foot forward and do the club and the region proud.
"We'll be trying to play some football, but when you don't have a lot of time on the ball, it's really hard. But when you have players like Joey and Coops coming back, those players help, especially against better opposition."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
