Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Maitland City Council looks likely to approve a 'Tower Experience' as part of the Maitland Gaol Development Plan

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated August 8 2022 - 7:47am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gantry walkways at Maitland Gaol.

A "Tower Experience" at Maitland Goal is on track to get the green light as council continues to implement the facility's development plan.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.