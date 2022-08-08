DONNY Freeman and Connor Winchester had played a handful of Shute Shield games between them when they arrived at the Hunter Wildfires this season.
On Wednesday night, Freeman and Winchester will be vying for the competition's top honour - the Ken Catchpole Medal.
The Wildfires duo are on a shortlist of 10 players for the award and Freeman, a tireless openside breakaway, is regarded as one of the favourites.
"Donny and Connor had played five or so games off the bench at their previous clubs," Wildfires coach Scott Coleman said. "We gave them an opportunity and both have been outstanding and will only get better.
"Having the two of them in contention for the Catchpole Medal softens the blow of missing the semis.
"Seeing how far they have come in a year speaks volumes for the club."
Fierce on the ball, Freeman led the competition, winning 24 turnovers at the breakdown.
The 21-year-old's defence was equally strong, amassing more than 150 tackles at a success rate of 80 per cent.
"Donny is like a working cattle dog," Coleman said. "He is tough as nails and puts himself in some ridiculous positions to win the ball. He is one of the shortest in the competition but is quite thick in the body, a bit like Phil Waugh."
Winchester played mainly fullback at Norths last season and has relished the move to fly-half.
The 24-year-old won at least three games with his boot, including the thrilling 27-26 triumph over Gordon in the final game. The super boot finished the campaign with 138 points at a success rate of 85 per cent.
"It gives a team so much confidence when you have a goal-kicker like Connor," Coleman said. "In general play as well, he had five 60-metre plus clearances against Gordon.
"With the ball in hand, he is getting better with every game. He is the first one to admit that he has a bit to learn around game management and being a big voice. That will come with experience."
As well as the players, Coleman is a contender for coach of the year. In just their third season, the Wildfires were in the top eight for the majority of the season. Their scalps included top-four sides Sydney University, Randwick and Manly (twice).
"We are disappointed not to make the semi-finals especially when we won more games than Easts and they came eighth because of bonus points," Wildfires general manager Stu Pinkerton said.
"The competition was as tight as it has ever been. In previous years it would have been enough.
"What is most pleasing about the team is that we have developed a real toughness and resilience. You can talk about what you want to do and what your goals are? We have actually put them into place. The team has a toughness and resilience that you can't manufacture.
"A lot of Newcastle teams, that is our DNA. It is really important that we have an identity as a club."
Pinkerton confirmed that he will remain at the helm.
"Initially, I signed a one-year deal to see how it went," the former NSW Waratahs breakaway said. "I'm really enjoying it and feel that we are heading in the right direction. We have the girls in the semi-final against Sydney University on Saturday. Our big focus is on improving the colts program for next year."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
