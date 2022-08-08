Wildfires hooker rakes in Shute Shield try-scorers gong

HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman believes hooker Phil Bradford is ready to make the step up Super Rugby.
The 25-year-old is fresh from a breakout Shute Shield season and is a strong chance to earn a training contract with the NSW Waratahs in the summer.
"Phil has been outstanding and is definitely ready for the next level," Coleman said. "He is big enough, fit enough and has all the skill sets. The big improvement this year has been his consistency."
Incredibly, Bradford finished the season as the competition's leading tryscorer with 17.
He was three clear of Randwick winger Christian Yassmin (14). Christian Kagiassis (Southern Districts), Ciaran Loh (Sydney University) and Jack McCalman (Sydney University) were next on 12.
His achievement will be recognised at the Catchpole Medal presentation dinner in Sydney on Wednesday night.
Apart from Bradford, goal-kicking fly-half Connor Winchester and breakaway Donny Freeman have been shortlisted for the main gong. Coleman is a contender for coach of the year.
About half of Bradford's five-pointers were sourced from driving mauls off lineouts close to the tryline.
In the first half of the season, in particular, rolling mauls were the Wildfires' main avenue to the tryline.
"It is not as simple as it sounds," Coleman said. "First, as hooker, he has to hit the target, then direct the maul and stay on the tail.
"His tries weren't all from mauls. For a lot, he had to run off the back and beat two or three defenders. His impact in general play was great. He has developed an off-load and carries the ball well."
Apart from Bradford's ability to get over the tryline, Coleman marvelled at the hooker's toughness and willingness to play with rib and shoulder injuries.
"He has been an absolute warhorse," Coleman said. "He has been playing injured for the past eight rounds. Some days he is not getting through training because of injury and then is playing 80 minutes."
The Wildfires came from behind to beat Gordon 27-26 in the final round but it wasn't enough to force their way into the top eight. They finished ninth on 47 points, two points behind Easts, who recorded one less win than the Wildfires but accumulated 17 bonus points.
Coleman and general manager Stuart Pinkerton have started a season review but the coach confirmed that Bradford, Freeman and Winchester were top of his retention list.
"Those three will be a priority," Coleman said. 'To be honest, the whole XV from the weekend will be a priority. After the game everyone on the bus was spruiking that they will be here next season and want to go higher.
"The reality is that the pre-season is three months away. People's lives change. We will most likely lose a few."
Fullback Will Feeney has signed a contract with a third tier club in England and fringe first-grade lock Ben Wood leaves for Spain next week.
Both should be back for the start of the 2023 Shute Shield campaign.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
