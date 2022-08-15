Former NRL players Pat Mata'utia and Harry Siejka have copped last-round charges which put them both in doubt for Newcastle Rugby League finals fixtures.
Maitland forward Mara'utia was cited for a careless high tackle and faces up to three weeks on the sidelines while Cessnock captain-coach Siejka could be ruled out for a fortnight after being put on report for contrary conduct having made contact with an official.
Charges, born out of separate incidents during the same game on the weekend, were released by NSW Rugby League on Monday.
The opponents have until midday on Tuesday to enter guilty pleas. Alternatively, they may opt to front the judiciary later this week.
Mata'utia is in danger of missing the finals completely with a grade-one offence following two previous misdemeanours this year - crusher tackle (round nine, two weeks), dangerous contact (round three, warning).
He will get two matches with an early plea or risks a three-game suspension if found guilty at the panel.
Maitland have this weekend off as minor premiers before hosting the major semi-final on August 27. Depending on results, they have between two and three outings left this season.
Mata'utia was given 10 minutes in the sin bin following the penalised tackle on Cessnock's Jayden Young late in Maitland's 12-8 win away on Saturday.
Around 15 minutes earlier, Goannas halfback Siejka escaped sanction during the Coalfields derby but doubt now surrounds his availability for Cessnock's elimination semi-final against visiting Souths on Sunday.
There was contact between Siejka and a touch judge, who was on the field to assist separating players from either side.
His first offence for 2022 will receive one game with an early plea or he chances doubling that ban if found guilty at the judiciary.
Elsewhere in the last round, Kurri Kurri's Lachlan Hill (dangerous throw) and Western Suburbs' Frazer Price (striking) were also charged by the match review committee. With both clubs not making the top five, Hill (2-3 weeks) and Price (1-2 weeks) will likely serve suspensions next year.
