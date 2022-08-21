Cessnock have kept their Newcastle Rugby League season alive by defeating Souths 26-16 without the services of key trio Harry Siejka, Jarred Anderson and Pita Godinet.
The Goannas led 10-6 at half-time of the elimination semi-final and scored the last 16 points unanswered at Cessnock Sportsground on Sunday.
It means the Coalfields club now meets Central in next weekend's minor semi-final at Townson Oval.
Souths, who were in front twice during the game, have been knocked out of competition for 2022.
Cessnock playmaker Sam Clune scored his team's first try, helped set up the next and kicked five goals, including two penalties late in the piece.
Josh Charles, Brent Mendyk and Anthony Meleisea-Murray also crossed for the Goannas.
Connor Browne, Travis Petersen and Reeve Howard scored tries for Souths while Harry van Dartel slotted two conversions.
Siejka returns on Sunday after serving a one-match ban while Anderson remains sidelined with a three-game suspension. Godinet failed a fitness test this week.
Souths welcomes back No.7 Jason Keelan, who set up two tries from kicks, Reeve Howard and Jack Welsh from injury lay-offs.
Maitland and Macquarie clash in the major semi-final at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday.
