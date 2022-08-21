Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Rugby League: Cessnock keeps season alive, Souths eliminated in first week of finals series

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 21 2022 - 6:07am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROGRESS: Cessnock fullback Harry O'Brien. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Cessnock have kept their Newcastle Rugby League season alive by defeating Souths 26-16 without the services of key trio Harry Siejka, Jarred Anderson and Pita Godinet.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.