Melbourne Storm sign Knights discard Grant Anderson to contract extension

HE was unwanted by the Newcastle Knights, but Grant Anderson has wasted little time in making himself at home in Melbourne.
The former Knights junior, who spent his formative years playing for Valentine-Eleebana and Central Charlestown, made a dream debut for the Storm in June and has now signed a one-season contract extension with the long-time competition heavyweights.
After playing under-18s and under-20s with the Knights, Anderson was released at the end of the 2020 season and accepted an offer to join Northern Pride in the Queensland Cup competition last year.
His Q-Cup form attracted the attention of Storm talent scouts, who signed him to play for Melbourne's feeder team, Sunshine Coast Falcons, and invited him to join their NRL squad on a train-and-trial basis.
That led to a surprise 11th-hour call-up as replacement for Queensland Origin winger Xavier Coates, and Anderson grabbed his opportunity with both hands.
He scored two tries in Melbourne's 26-18 victory against Sydney Roosters and has since made another five top-grade appearances to earn a full-time contract for 2023.
Melbourne also announced extended deals for centre Marion Seve, wingers George Jennings and Dean Ieremia, and five-eighth/halfback Jayden Nikorima.
Anderson is one of three former Knights to have featured in Melbourne's top team this season.
Utility back Nick Meaney has been a revelation, while middle forward Josh King is yet to miss a game.
King made his 100th NRL appearance in last week's 60-12 hammering of the Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium.
Six years earlier, King made his NRL debut against the same opposition at the same venue, as the Knights suffered a 52-0 whitewash.
After playing 78 games for the Knights (for only 26 wins), King is not surprisingly relishing being involved with a club expected to feature prominently at the business end of proceedings.
King said his 100-game milestone had "definitely snuck up" on him unawares.
"It's come really quick but to be honest I was not really even thinking about it," he said
"Especially this year, I've just been really enjoying my footy.
"I guess for me, I still feel there's so much for me to grow and learn.
"I don't feel like I've played 100 NRL games, but when you count all the years I've been in this system, it'd be around that."
With two games left in the regular season, the Storm are fourth on the ladder and desperate to secure a top-four berth for the finals.
"We all know how important it is, and we're all looking to do our best there," King said.
He added that he was "definitely looking forward to seeing what we can do at the back end of the year".
"I think for the rest of the year, that defensive resolve we had on the weekend is going to be really important," he said.
"We all know that defence wins games, so that's definitely something we'll be looking to take forward with us."
