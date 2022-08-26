Newcastle Knights coach Adam O'Brien poised to take a gamble on Broncos playmaker

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien has confirmed his club is interested in signing feisty Brisbane Broncos playmaker Tyson Gamble.
Gamble has reportedly been given permission to explore other options, and Newcastle are understood to be close to announcing a deal has been done.
The 26-year-old late bloomer has played in 24 NRL games but none since Brisbane's round-18 win against Gold Coast on July 16.
He has since been superseded in the Broncos' pecking order by rookie Ezra Mam, who has been sensational since debuting in the round-11 thrashing of Newcastle.
At 1.89 metres and 95 kilograms, Gamble is a robust defensive five-eighth with a handy kicking game.
"I know that he's a hell of a competitor, and one thing as a club we're always interested in is blokes who want to compete hard," O'Brien said.
"We're always interested in tough, fit, competitive players."
Asked about another player linked to Newcastle, Manly's goalkicking utility back Reuben Garrick, O'Brien replied: "I haven't heard anything about that one."
Newcastle are in the market for a five-eighth after mid-season recruit Anthony Milford's decision to link with foundation franchise the Dolphins.
Milford's departure will leave Jake Clifford, Adam Clune and Kurt Mann as Newcastle's only contracted halves for next season.
If Gamble signs, he will be Newcastle's third prominent recruit for 2023, after forwards Adam Elliott (Canberra) and Jack Hetherington (Canterbury).
It is also understood the Knights are close to announcing with Wigan tryscoring machine Bevan French.
Meanwhile, O'Brien has confirmed that Newcastle's high-performance manager, Hayden Knowles, has left the club by mutual agreement.
"It's private and confidential between the staff and the club, but I can confirm that he's moved on," O'Brien said.
Knowles joined the Knights this year after overseeing Penrith's 2021 premiership campaign.
He was involved in a much-publicised run-in with David Klemmer when the veteran forward refused to be interchanged in a recent loss to Canterbury.
Klemmer was stood down for a game and ultimately accepted a suspended fine. Barely a fortnight later, Knowles has departed.
