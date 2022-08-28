Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Rugby League: Maitland skipper Alex Langbridge praises Brock Lamb performance, Pat Mata'utia tackle in major semi-final victory

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
August 28 2022 - 11:00am
Maitland skipper praises Lamb performance, Mata'utia tackle in SF victory

Brock Lamb produced arguably his "best game" for Maitland and Pat Mata'utia made a momentum-changing tackle as the Pickers powered into the club's first Newcastle Rugby League grand final in over a decade.

