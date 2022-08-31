DILLON Rowney was enjoying a beer after presenting Wanderers captain Ben Ham a jersey before the No.8's 100th game when it dawned on him - I could still do this.
Ham's milestone game was just before the competition was canned last August due to COVID-19.
Rowney didn't announce his intention. A chronic hip injury, which had forced the 31-year-old out for two seasons, had finally been corrected and he started preparing for the 2022 season.
Now some six months later, Rowney is in career-best form ahead of Wanderers' minor semi-final against Maitland at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.
"Hammy, George Ashworth, Tim Marsh and Leeland Marshall were still running around," Rowney said. "I was sitting there having a beer and thought, hold my beer, I can still do this.
"I did my own preseason. I didn't want to give anyone false hope - turn up and then let everyone down. I tested the waters and played a few lower grade games.
"Against Beaches, I played seconds and and [first grade centre] Geordie Boyce pulled out in the warm-up. I started and that was it. I'm really enjoying it, the training more than the games."
The time away has had little impact on Rowney's pace or ability to break the line.
"He is playing as well as I have ever seen him play," Wanderers coach Dan Beckett said. "He has gone full circle.
"He had a couple of years [out injured] to work out whether he really wanted to get back. Now he is committed, he is sharper than ever. "
In recent weeks, Rowney has been joined in the top grade by lifelong friend and 2014 premiership-winning teammate Cal McDonald.
The 32-year-old fly-half had been playing lower grades and answered an SOS after Luke Simmon suffered a season-ending torn pec.
"We lived next door to each other in Nelson Bay as toddlers and have played a lot of footy together," Rowney said. "He brings experience and make my life easier. It allows everyone to just do their job.
"We haven't had a kicking game since Simmo got injured and Cal is good at getting us out of trouble."
Apart from McDonald, Rowney has formed strong combinations with Fijian tackle-busting inside centre Nimi Qio and flyers Tim Marsh and Hayden Cole.
"We have a few things in place to get Nimi front-foot ball. You don't want to use him as a battering ram," Rowney said. "Hayden is a constant threat and then we have Marshy on the wing. My job is pretty easy."
Although the Two Blue have "jelled" and "have been scoring points freely", Rowney stopped short of scripting a fairytale finish.
"Everyone wants to win the comp," Rowney said. "It is finals footy now. It is one week at a time. We have Maitland on Sunday. I'm sure they will be up for it.
"It is a matter of getting our defence right. Finals footy is about defence."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
