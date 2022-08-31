Newcastle Herald
Hunter residents raise concerns about Wollombi Brook river gauges as WaterNSW confirm accuracy during July floods

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
August 31 2022 - 9:00pm
Hunter MP Dan Repacholi and Angela Andonopoulos at Broke Road destroyed by July floods. Picture by Peter Lorimer

FLOOD-affected residents have raised concerns about "inaccurate" gauges in Wollombi Brook, a claim gauge operators deny.

