An award-winning mental health initiative where heroes in high-vis shared their emotional issues has expanded to make a bigger impact in Newcastle.
Everyone Has a Story, founded by Molycop and Out of the Square Media, invites workers to share their stories via video to help reduce mental health stigma.
The project began in 2020 with industrial and manufacturing organisations, but is now open to all industries following a launch at Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club on Wednesday.
"Given what everyone's been through in the last couple of years, we figured there's a lot more people who have a story," Out of the Square founder Marty Adnum said.
Lifeline has been a part of the process since the start, providing pathways for participants to access support.
"We've worked closely with a lot of the companies," Lifeline corporate and community manager Patrick Calabria said. "We've seen such a change in the workplace culture, and also the way they've broken stigma."
He said the initiative was poignant at the moment after Lifeline experienced a 30 per cent increase in service access in the past two years.
Port of Newcastle is a major sponsor and is also participating. Senior business partner Kayla Parker said it was a space they hadn't really explored.
"I just hope it breaks down the stigma, and that people know there is help out there and it's okay to talk about stuff they're going through," she said.
For details visit everyonehasastory.com.au.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
