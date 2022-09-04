Champions Robbie O'Davis, Steve Simpson and Kurt Gidley inducted into the Knights' Hall of Fame

Robbie, Steve and Kurt personify the toughness, tenacity and resilience that the club was built upon.- STEVE CROWE
IT is several years overdue, but Newcastle Knights legends Robbie O'Davis, Steve Simpson and Kurt Gidley have finally been welcomed into the club's Hall of Fame.
The illustrious trio were inducted on Saturday night during a dinner at NEX, joining fellow champions Andrew Johns, Paul Harragon, Michael Hagan, Matt Gidley, Tony Butterfield, Mark Sargent, Danny Buderus and the late Allan McMahon in the Knights' most exclusive line-up.
The Hall of Fame was initially launched in 2012 with a plan to expand its numbers every two years.
But after Butterfield, Buderus and Sargent were admitted in 2014, the concept inexplicably fell by the wayside.
The Newcastle Herald has been told that the original Hall of Fame selectors settled on O'Davis and Simpson, in 2016 as the next inductees, only to spend the next six years in limbo.
The delay meant that Kurt Gidley could also join them in the Hall of Fame. In 2016, he was still playing for Warrington, and current players are not eligible for selection.
Gidley, Simpson and O'Davis all played more than 200 first-grade games for the Knights, represented their states in Origin and also wore the green and gold.
O'Davis and Simpson played vital roles in grand final triumphs, while Gidley captained Newcastle in a club-record 123 games.
"Robbie, Steve and Kurt personify the toughness, tenacity and resilience that the club was built upon," Knights Old Boys chairman Steve Crowe said.
Six other Knights - Robbie McCormack, Adam MacDougall, Mark Hughes, James McManus, Chris Houston and Akuila Uate - were recognised with life membership.
