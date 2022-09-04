Newcastle Herald
Champions Robbie O'Davis, Steve Simpson and Kurt Gidley inducted into the Knights' Hall of Fame

By Robert Dillon
Updated September 4 2022 - 1:52am, first published 1:50am
Steve Simpson and Kurt Gidley were added to the Knights' Hall of Fame, along with Robbie O'Davis.
Robbie O'Davis

Robbie, Steve and Kurt personify the toughness, tenacity and resilience that the club was built upon.

- STEVE CROWE

IT is several years overdue, but Newcastle Knights legends Robbie O'Davis, Steve Simpson and Kurt Gidley have finally been welcomed into the club's Hall of Fame.

