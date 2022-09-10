Newcastle Herald
Hunter Valley landscape artist Rebecca Rath explores 'alien' terrain close to home in exhibition Infinite Never Never

By Alex Morris
September 10 2022 - 9:00pm
Connection to the land plays a pivotal part in Hunter Valley landscape artist Rebecca Rath's work. Her new exhibition, Infinite Never Never, is no exception.

