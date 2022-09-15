Tamworth team target big double at Newcastle Paceway

Driver Tom Ison is eyeing a feature double with fellow Tamworth local Scotty-Jon Welsh when they travel to Newcastle on Friday night.
Ison drives Its Inevitable from gate one in the Hawkesbury to Hunter final and Rouge Bling in the NSW Breeders Challenge heat for 2YO colts and geldings for trainer Welsh. Its Inevitable won his heat as a $51 shot.
"It ran really well in its heat and it's drawn good again in the final, so hopefully he goes well," Ison said. "It was leader's back last week so probably just hope for the same again."
He takes over on Its Inevitable from Grace Panella, who has Big Time Hustler in the final and on Saturday competes at Globe Derby in the Australian Drivers' Championship.
Rouge Bling is the most experienced in his race.
"They gave it a spell after it won and brought it back especially for this," Ison said.
"They've looked after that horse and he should go good tomorrow."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
