Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth team target big double at Newcastle Paceway

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
September 15 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth reinsman Tom Ison has a strong book of drives at Newcastle Paceway, including Majic Moment in the second race. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Driver Tom Ison is eyeing a feature double with fellow Tamworth local Scotty-Jon Welsh when they travel to Newcastle on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.