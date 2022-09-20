Newcastle Herald
Doug Heslop's depiction of the Ravensworth massacre deemed too sensitive to display by Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated September 20 2022 - 7:47am, first published 6:30am
Wonnarua Massacre 1826 Oil, Acrylic on Ply, 2022. 240cm x 240cm

Singleton Council has deemed a painting depicting a nineteenth century Aboriginal massacre on the town's outskirts 'too insensitive' to show at the local arts and cultural centre.

Local News

