Singleton Council has deemed a painting depicting a nineteenth century Aboriginal massacre on the town's outskirts 'too insensitive' to show at the local arts and cultural centre.
Wonnarua Massacre 1826 was among a series of works by Hunter Valley artist Doug Heslop that were to be included in an exhibition titled One Man Soweth and Another Reapeth, which was scheduled to open this week.
However, Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre management recently advised Mr Heslop that the massacre painting was not suitable for exhibition.
"Facing the past in an honest way is what this work is about... being deemed too insensitive or needing to go before a review board made up of community members is an attempt to arrive at a very vanilla or non-upsetting art," Mr Heslop said of the decision.
"This may be what the community art centre is deemed for but it is not what I had pitched to show there. The past is upsetting, but you do need to recognise it deeply rather than just saying 'that's all in the past, let's move on'."
The exhibition has been postponed indefinitely.
The infamous massacre occurred as part of series of attacks and counter-attacks between First Nations people and settlers on and near Ravensworth Estate between 1825 and 1826.
The exact location of the incident, which resulted in the deaths of 18 First Nations people, remains in dispute. Many historians believe it occurred on land earmarked for Glencore's proposed Glendell mine extension project, a claim the company disputes.
READ MORE:
A Glencore spokesman said the company had no involvement in the decision not to exhibit Mr Heslop's artwork. He added the company had never provided financial support to the Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre.
However, Greens senator David Shoebridge alleged the rejection of Mr Heslop's artwork reflected the council's concern about upsetting the mining giant.
"The fact of the Frontier Wars and the Wonnarua Massacre is divisive only if you choose to suppress and deny history and ignore the fact that Glencore's open cut coal proposal is a further attack on First Nations culture and heritage," he said.
"The painting reflects the reality of violence, murder and colonisation in the Hunter Valley, and it tells that truth with a strength that comes only from powerful art."
Wonnarua Massacre 1826 will be exhibited at Worn Out Wares Cafe, 41-43 George Street, Singleton from 6pm on Tuesday.
"It is important that people see this work and learn the history of frontier violence and resistance to help understand why we must protect the Ravensworth site and sites like it across Australia," Senator Shoebridge said.
"This is why we will be hosting an exhibition with the Wonnarua people and community. It is essential we create spaces for truth telling, listening and reconciliation."
A Singleton Council spokeswoman said the arts and cultural centre was working with Mr Heslop on a proposed exhibition that responded to the area's history.
"The exhibition was to be held in late September this year but has been postponed to allow for further discussion and consultation, particularly with the First Nations community," the spokeswoman said.
"Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre aims to reflect the people, history and stories of our local government area openly, sensitively and inclusively through its exhibitions and programs."
Mr Heslop said he looked forward to the centre hosting an exhibition that honestly and accurately reflected the area's colonial past.
Read also:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.