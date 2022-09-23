A DEVELOPER has had a second crack at a $36.6 million apartment complex in Toronto after the first plan was deemed "inappropriate" for the area.
The new five-storey shop top housing proposal has scaled back from 124 apartments to 108, with the development application to ultimately be assessed by the Hunter and Central Coast Regional Planning Panel.
Developer Nick Vranus said the project was minimised to meet community expectations.
"I hope this time will be successful, at the end of the day the council and community will love and be proud of the project," he said.
"The population is now increasing and people like to live in more secure areas, they don't need big houses and like to live close to services, doctors, supermarkets and much more lively areas.
"This is part of the town centre and it will be lively, now there is nothing there, so it will create a lot of employment and a nice outcome for people who live in the area."
The vacant block is located on the corner of Cary Street and Victory Parade, next door to McDonalds.
The shop top housing block will front Cary Street, while a second five-storey residential flat block will front Arnott Avenue - topped off with communal open rooftop spaces on both.
If approved, the proposal would see 16 trees removed to make way for commercial floor space with outdoor dining, 108 apartments and 208 car parks across two basement levels.
Developer Toronto Investments No. 1 Pty Ltd argues the development meets the objectives of current zoning and satisfied the controls in the Lake Macquarie Local Environmental Plan, with the exception of a variation to the height of buildings controls.
The previous development application lodged with Lake Macquarie City Council in 2018 was recommended for approval but was later knocked back by the Hunter and Central Coast Regional Planning Panel.
The refusal was subject to an appeal with the NSW Land and Environment Court, which was ultimately discontinued part-heard.
The proceedings didn't move forward largely due to geotechnical and groundwater issues that required further testing, which couldn't be completed during proceedings.
An economic impact statement, supported by council for the first proposal, suggested construction would have generated $81 million and 186 overall jobs for the economy.
The Cary Street block is slated to have 43 apartments, while the Arnott Avenue block will boast 65 apartments. It will go to the Hunter and Central Coast Planning Panel for a decision.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.