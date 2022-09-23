Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Toronto apartment proposal: developer Nick Vranus scales back plans for apartments after first proposal deemed "inappropriate" for the area

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
September 23 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A DEVELOPER has had a second crack at a $36.6 million apartment complex in Toronto after the first plan was deemed "inappropriate" for the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.